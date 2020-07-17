Rescue Smith Lake

ALEA Marine Patrol is seen on Smith Lake in this file photo.

 ALEA

The Alabama Law enforcement Agency Marine Patrol is searching Smith Lake for a Fultondale man. According to ALEA, 26-year-old Dustin New has been missing since Thursday in a portion of Smith Lake near Exit 299.

Multiple media outlets report New and three others were aboard an industrial crane barge when it flipped.

ALEA’s Marine Patrol, along with ALEA’s Aviation Unit, are partnering with Trimble, Logan and Crane Hill Volunteer Fire Departments in the search. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team is also assisting.

