Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division has released additional information about the Friday, Nov. 11, morning wreck that claimed the lives of three Blount County teens, Cayden Britt, 15, of Oneonta; Dailan Jennings, 16, of Onteonta; and Evan Magana, 15, of Snead.
According to ALEA, the 17-year-old driver, who has not been named by officials, was attempting to elude a Hanceville police officer at the time of the crash which occurred on Alabama 91, approximately three miles east of Hanceville. The driver was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected and transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The 2018 Dodge Ram pickup driven by the 17-year-old left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. The three victims were all pronounced dead at the scene, according to ALEA.
The single-vehicle accident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. near the Center Hill community in the vicinity of the County Road 549 intersection.
Susan Moore High School principal Dr. Marsha Mitchell acknowledged the tragedy, including two of the victims’ attendance at the school, in a social media post on Friday.
“With the heaviest of heart we share the devastating news that three from our community, two are current students, have passed away and another is currently being treated for injuries sustained in an accident,” Mitchell shared via Facebook. “With certainty, this is one of the hardest things we can face in our school and our community.”
Gofundme accounts have been set up to help the families of Britt, Jennings and Magana with funeral expenses.
Nothing further is available as troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.