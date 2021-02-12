The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is watching weekend weather forecasts for the possibility of icy road conditions throughout North Alabama, cautioning motorists to stay informed of potential hazards as evening temperatures plunge below freezing.
According to ALDOT, Friday forecasts called for the greatest possibility of hazardous road conditions to fall between late Sunday (Feb. 14) through early Tuesday (Feb. 16.)
ALDOT is watching areas of north Alabama for the chance that precipitation already on the ground could refreeze on regional roads on both Friday and Saturday nights. “Small crews will work overnight in the affected districts to scout roads, monitor conditions, and spot treat any icy patches,” the state agency said in a Friday release.
“Snow and ice equipment is being prepared, and crews will be ready to mobilize as needed,” ALDOT added. “It appears rainy conditions over the weekend will limit ALDOT’s ability to pretreat highways effectively. Should conditions permit any pretreatment — and should updated forecasts call for it — interstates as well as bridges and other areas prone to icing on major routes will be prioritized. These routes will also be top priorities for treatment and clearing following winter weather.”
ALDOT advises motorists to keep an eye on weather reports and adjust their travel plans as needed. Travelers can monitor current road conditions at algotraffic.com and by staying tuned in to local media.
“In the event of widespread icy conditions, avoid travel except in emergencies,” advised ALDOT. “If traveling, remain wary of the potential for hazardous conditions, and reduce speed as conditions dictate.”
