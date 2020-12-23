To help keep the roads safer for those who are traveling for Christmas and New Year’s, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have no temporary lane closures for parts of the next week.
There will be no temporary lane closures on interstates from Thursday, Dec. 24 at 6 a.m. until Sunday, Dec. 27 at 11:59 p.m for the Christmas holiday. For the New Year’s holiday, there will be no temporary lane closures from Thursday, Dec. 31 at noon until Sunday, Jan. 3 at 11:59 p.m.
ALDOT is also limiting road work and lane closures for the safety of the traveling public, road construction workers and maintenance workers.
The National Weather Service forecasts rain and temperatures to go down to near freezing for some parts of Alabama on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Drivers should use caution as the potential exists for some slick spots due to the freezing of any residual water on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses.
Alabama Rest Areas and Welcome Centers are open to the public. ALDOT asks travelers to practice social distancing and follow the public health guidelines set by state and local agencies.
“Traffic volumes during the holidays are expected to be lower than last year’s volumes as more people stay home to protect themselves and others during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with the Alabama Department of Transportation, said in a press release. “However, the consequences of risky driving behaviors remain for those on the roads.”
People are seven times more likely to die in a crash when the driver who causes the crash is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as shown in the Alabama 2019 Crash Facts publication.
Surviving a crash is more likely when wearing a seat belt. The latest statistics from Drive Safe Alabama show that almost 60 percent of people killed on Alabama highways were not wearing seat belts.
ALDOT encourages drivers to remember three key ways to arrive safely:
- Always designate a sober driver.
- Wear a seat belt.
- Follow the speed limit.
Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information atwww.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app.
While many will still be traveling on the holidays to be with their families or friends, AAA Travel expects the vast majority of Americans to stay home this season.
In its annual holiday travel forecast, AAA Travel reports that health concerns and travel guidance are influencing peoples’ decisions not to travel over the year-end holidays, a period that typically sees high demand for vacations. While AAA expects at least 34 million fewer travelers compared to last year’s holiday season, as many as 84.5 million Americans may still travel from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, a decline in travel of at least 29 percent.
“While Thanksgiving is traditionally spent gathering with friends and family, the year-end holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer, more elaborate vacations. That will not be the case this year,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “Public health concerns, official guidance not to travel, and an overall decline in consumer sentiment have encouraged the vast majority of Americans to stay home for the holidays.”
