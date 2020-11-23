The Cullman Cracker Barrel will soon be selling alcohol. The company announced earlier this year that, for the first time in its 51-year history, the restaurant chain would begin serving beer, wine and mimosas at select locations. Later, the company said it would be expanding that to more stores and, on Monday night, the Cullman City Council approved the alcohol license for the store located on Highway 157.
Mayor Woody Jacobs gave an update on the road project at Highway 31 and Olive Street, noting that the red light is going up. He said the project creates a traffic pattern that’s different than what people are used to, but, “It’ll be a whole lot safer once everyone learns how to use it,” he said.
The city is three weeks into the city-wide deployment of the new trash cans and automated garbage trucks and Councilman Johnny Cook said, “It’s getting smoother and smoother.” He said the city employees are able to finish their routes in less time and safety is improved because they no longer need people riding on the back of the trucks.
The council set their meeting schedule for 2021 and also approved several board appointments. Ron Easterwood and Rita Nielsen were reappointed to the Alcohol Review Committee; Trent Lowry was reappointed to the Parks and Recreation Board; and Mayor Woody Jacobs added Brad Smith to the Planning Commission and Brandon Lewis as a non-voting member.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a bid from Mitch Smith Chevrolet for one or more work trucks not to exceed $31,381.50 per truck
- Entered into a professional services contract with GovtPortal, Inc., for merchant and electronic payment services at no cost to the city;
- Authorized a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application and local match for an access road and fire loop accessibility road for Reliance World Wide Corporation warehouse
- Authorized a CDBG application and local match for 24th St. SW in Industrial Park 2 for resurfacing and improvements
- Authorized an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for sidewalks and streetscape improvements along 2nd Ave. NE from Arnold St. NE to Oak Drive NE
- Amended the officers of the city of Cullman to delete Tech Village and add a Rights of Way department
- Approved the annexation of property on County Road 1319 into the city limits as R-4 and property on County Road 715 into the city limits as R-3
- Vacated a utility easement on 1203 Welti Road SE.
