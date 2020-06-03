Weather concerns have bumped country superstar Alan Jackson’s date with Cullman fans until next weekend.
Jackson, who was scheduled to perform this Friday at a socially-distanced drive-in concert at the west Cullman venue that plays host to Rock the South, will instead wait a week for the clouds to part. The concert’s new date has been set for Friday, June 12.
According to a Wednesday afternoon release from the Alan Jackson “Small Town Drive-In” tour, fans who have purchased tickets for this week’s delayed event will still have those tickets honored at the June 12 show.
Jackson’s stop in Cullman is one of two back-to-back concerts planned in Alabama, with the artist also stopping in Fairhope for a show the day after his scheduled date in Cullman. The threat of severe weather this weekend in South Alabama, said the tour, led to the decision to delay both concerts by one week.
“With potential tropical storm conditions in the forecast for the Alabama coast on Saturday, organizers determined it’s in the best interest of safety for fans and event staff that the Fairhope show be rescheduled,” tour organizers explained. “Given the unique nature of the staging and setup for these events, the Cullman concert is being rescheduled in conjunction with this decision.”
Cory Farley, a frequent performer at Jackson’s AJ’s Good Time Bar in Nashville, will open for Jackson at both the Cullman and Fairhope concerts. A portion of all proceeds from each of Jackson’s drive-in shows will go toward local food relief efforts, according to the tour’s official website.
