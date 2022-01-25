Wes Dillard of Blount County addresses the redistricting committee Wednesday morning at Wallace State. North Alabama residents had the opportunity to weigh in on how Congressional, state Board of Education and state House and Senate districts are being drawn for the next decade. Districts are redrawn to reflect population shifts following the census count every 10 years. The redistricting committee has been holding hearings around the state to give residents the chance to voice their opinions, and this week they were at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. A number of Blount County residents in the Hayden and Smoke Rise area requested they be included in House District 34 which encompasses most of Blount County, rather than be carved out into District 13. Gov. Kay Ivey will be calling a special session, likely towards the end of October, for the legislature to approve new maps.