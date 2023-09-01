The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) provides nutrition education and supplemental foods, and serves pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to age 5 whose family income is up to 185% of the federal poverty level. Special emphasis is placed on participation of infants, children and high-risk pregnant women.
The WIC Program regulations require each state agency to establish a procedure under which members of the general public are provided an opportunity to comment on the development of the state agency plan.
Alabama WIC Program’s 2024 State Plan of Program Operations may be reviewed between Sept. 1-15, online at alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/index.html.
Written comments may be e-mailed to alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/contact.htmlo.