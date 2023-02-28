Students at Cullman City Schools had a chance to see science and technology in action last week, as the Alabama Robotics Technology Park brought its mobile training unit to both West Elementary and East Elementary.
The mobile training unit is essentially a massive Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) lab on wheels, featuring demos for robotics, 3D printing, 3D scanning, welding simulations, drone simulations and forklift simulations for students. The lab is a unique way for students to get a look at STEM equipment in action, watching live demonstrations and learning how these new technologies are being used in industries and businesses across the state.
Students at West and East had the opportunity to demo the hardware and labs, and see all the technology in use.
“We appreciate the partnership with the Alabama Robotics Technology Park which supports our STEM Framework of science, technology and engineering exposure in grades K-5,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said.
The Alabama Robotics Technology Park was created to help develop a technically trained, highly skilled, and educated workforce for automation and robotics, and to promote the development and training in new technologies and technology solutions. The mobile training unit is a key component in the park’s outreach, bringing these high-end STEM concepts to schools across the State of Alabama.