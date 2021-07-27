Mia Paige Hunt, 56, of Cullman, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at UAB. She was born November 2, 1964, in Cullman, Ala., to Odean Garland and Doris Garland Heron. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Portia Givens. Survivors include her husband, Steve Hunt; daughter, R…