FILE - In this April 8, 1999, file photo, Major League Baseball's all-time career home run record holder Hank Aaron laughs as he shows off the newly unveiled "Hank Aaron Award" during a news conference in Atlanta. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth’s home run record and gracefully left his mark as one of baseball’s greatest all-around players, died Friday. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves, Aaron's longtime team, said he died peacefully in his sleep. No cause was given. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)