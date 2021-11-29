Funeral services for Bonnie O'Neal Fullilove, age 86, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Antioch Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home, and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service at Antioch Bap…