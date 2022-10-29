With only the first month of Alabama’s flu season — that spans from October to May according the the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) — behind us, districts across the majority of the state are reporting spikes in cases of influenza-like-illnesses (ILI) causing health experts to weigh-in on how the public should prepare for the duration of this year’s flu season.
Seven out of the state’s eight public health districts are reporting cases of ILIs well above the seasonal baseline level of 3.27. While the Northern District — which Cullman is the southern-most county of — is currently the only district currently reporting cases below the baseline at 2.73, Medical Director and owner of Good Hope Medical Adam Harrison said that the spread of the illness has been making its way north.
Harrison said that at his clinic this week, staff administered roughly 15 tests that came back with positive results for influenza. Five of those tests were given on Friday, Oct. 28. “It is definitely safe to say that it is becoming very prominent in the area right now,” he said.
Sixteen outbreaks of the flu have been reported across Alabama just last week. District Medical Officer with the ADPH Wes Stubblefield said that the ADPH defines these outbreaks as an occurrence of more cases of disease than expected in a given area, or among a specific group of people over a given period of time, and linked to a common source.
“For an ILI/influenza outbreak, the ill individuals must have symptoms consistent with ILIs (Fever greater than 100.4), cough and/or sore throat) or have positive PCR influenza laboratory tests. To determine the weekly flu activity level in each district, surveillance components include if there are two or more institutional (e.g., hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, schools/daycares, prisons, etc.) outbreaks, the percentage of visits due to ILI, and laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza within the last three weeks,” Stubblefield said.
Nurse Practitioner with Good Hope Medical Lindsay Harrison said that, currently, the most prominent strain being experienced at the clinic is H3N2 or Influenza-A, and that one of the most critical lines of defense when protecting yourself and those around you, was to receive an annual flu vaccine as early as possible — the latest data from the CDC shows that between 2019-2020, approximately 6,300 deaths were prevented by the flu vaccine. The staff at Good Hope Medical have been actively combatting the spread of the illness by visiting local businesses and administering the vaccines there, instead of asking workers to take time off to visit a clinic. For those who need to visit a clinic however, Lindsay said that walk-ins were welcome anytime during the clinic’s operating hours from 7:30 am until 5 pm and that the staff would ensure that the process be done as quickly as possible.
While the ADPH suggests that everyone over six months of age receive a vaccination, it is of increased importance for those falling within what is considered a “high-risk” category.
People older than the age of 65 account for the majority of flu-related hospitalizations and deaths according to data from the Center for Disease Control. New for this year, the CDC is recommending that if available, those within this age range receive one of three flu vaccines: the Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine, the Flublok Quadrivalent Recombinant vaccine, or the Fluad Quadrivalent Adjuvanted vaccine. It is recommended to discuss these vaccines with your primary care physician to help you decide which vaccine is recommended, and in the event that none of these vaccines are available, a standard-dose vaccine is considered sufficient.
Pregnant women are also more susceptible to having cases of the flu severe enough to cause hospitalization and can receive a vaccination at any point in the pregnancy. Prenatal vaccines have the added benefit of potentially protecting an infant who is able to receive antibodies from the mother, while in development, that they will carry with them after birth.
Other individuals that the ADPH considers of particular importance to receive a vaccination are children under the age of five, healthcare workers, those with weakened immune systems, those suffering from chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung disease, and anyone who lives with or works directly with anyone within these high risk categories.
Adam Harrison said that apart from receiving a flu vaccine, simple hygiene efforts and common sense can go a long way in preventing the spread of the flu, and that small acts like washing your hands, coughing into your elbow, and staying home when experiencing any symptoms are crucial this time of year.
“If you look at the numbers from the past several years (2019, 2020, 2021) the flu is way down, a lot of that is because of people washing their hands, not being in close contact with each other, it’s a lot of common sense things that we all know,” he said.
Significant influenza activity is based on reported influenza-like illness data or reported outbreaks for the week and positive influenza specimens from the previous three weeks.