Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.