There is something special about home-grown tomatoes, freshly picked okra and local honey. Add to that dairy products from just down the road or self-care items made by your neighbor and you have a winning combination. At first glance, these products may not appear to have anything in common. However, in Alabama, these products—grown or made with care—wear the name Sweet Grown Alabama.
Sweet Grown Alabama is a nonprofit foundation that enriches marketing opportunities for Alabama farmers by connecting retailers and consumers to Alabama-grown foods and other agricultural products. How do you find Sweet Grown products? Just look for the red and green label that sets Alabama grown and raised products apart from the rest.
Extension Supports Alabama Growers
While the Alabama Cooperative Extension System is not a supplier of Sweet Grown Alabama products, Extension offices in every county provide support for Sweet Grown Alabama farmers.
Calen Monroe, an Alabama Extension farm and agribusiness agent, conducts farmers market training programs to help growers plan for the markets they attend.
“It is very important that we support local farmers markets as well as local producers within the state of Alabama,” Monroe said. “We help local growers in many different ways. Our agents specialize in different aspects of the agricultural industry and provide support through programs, one-to-one assistance and general support.”
Growers who sell at farmers markets must obtain a growers permit through the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI). These permits are available through the ADAI main offices, but many growers visit local Extension offices to obtain permits.
In addition to providing a location to obtain growers permits, Alabama Extension county offices serve as hubs for information dissemination. Extension personnel assist growers as they troubleshoot a particular crop, but they also provide marketing and business support.
“As a farm and agribusiness management Extension agent, I strive to assist producers at farmers markets with improving their business functions,” Monroe said. “These include sales, marketing, planning, goals and any other things they may need assistance with.”
Sweet Grown Alabama
Ellie Watson, director of Sweet Grown Alabama, said the partnership with Alabama Extension is vital to the success of the program statewide.
“As a nonprofit, Sweet Grown Alabama relies on the support of our industry partners like the Alabama Cooperative Extension System to serve our state,” Watson said. “By speaking at our events, performing economic studies, hosting meetings and assisting our farmers with technical growing needs, Alabama Extension team members are critical to supporting Sweet Grown and ensuring Alabamians have access to fresh, locally grown goodness statewide.”
Sweet Grown Alabama’s searchable database allows consumers to easily connect with local farmers in their area and find specific Alabama-grown products. Watson said farmers, product makers, restaurants, retailers and others are encouraged to join the program and use the Sweet Grown logo. Find more information about the program at SweetGrownAlabama.org.
Sweet Grown Alabama Day at Berlin market
Sweet Grown Alabama Day will be at the Berlin Farmers Market on Saturday, July 22, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Consumers at the market will enjoy locally grown products from local growers. Children 12 and under will receive $5/Power of Produce (POP) program bucks to spend at the market, allowing them to engage in the local food system through talking directly with farmers. Free bounce houses, kids painting project, kids basketball and potting project for kids to get hands on with agriculture. Fro’z Shaved Ice will also be available for purchase.
Learn more about the work Alabama Extension is doing in your community by visiting www.aces.edu/calendar.