ATLANTA — Alabama is growing more diverse as minority populations have seen more growth in the last 10 years, while the white population has declined, according to 2020 U.S. Census data. Alabama saw a decrease of its white population by 1.7 percent with whites making up 64.1%, or 3.22 million, of the state’s 5.024 million people.
The Black population saw a 3.6% increase, with Black people making up 25.8%, or nearly 1.29 million, of the state’s population. The state also saw a large increase — 43% — in the Asian population, which makes up about of 1.5% of the state’s residents.
Counties that saw the largest increase in Black residents are Marshall County which saw an 65.5% increase, Shelby County saw a 39.6% increase, Limestone County saw a 27.6% increase and Lee County saw a 24% increase; Winston and St. Clair counties also saw more than a 20% increase in the Black population.
Overall, south Alabama’s Baldwin County, located just east of the city of Mobile, saw one of the largest population growths in the state, more than 27%, adding more than 49,500 additional residents. North Alabama’s Limestone County near Huntsville, which is now the state’s most populous city, increased its population by by 25% to 103,570 residents.
Cullman County’s population grew by nearly 5% since the last census. While the county remains predominantly white, it is becoming more diverse. The Black population grew by 1.1%, the Asian population was up .6% and the biggest gain was in people who identified as two or more races. That population was up 5.3% since the last census.
Alabama’s state legislature consists of 35 senate districts and 105 house districts and is also dominated by Republicans.
Alabama is expected to join other states in calls for special legislative sessions in the coming months to address redistricting in their respective states as new district maps must be completed by the time of Spring 2022 primary elections.
Georgia demographics shift
Georgia numbers mirror national trends revealed in the recently released U.S. Census data.
The white population shrunk from 55.9% to 51.9%, or 5.55 million, putting Georgia in the top 10 states with the lowest population of people identifying as white. Minority populations in Georgia are increasing, with Georgia’s Black population increasing by 12.5%, or more than 367,319, for a population of 3.32 million; the Hispanic population increased by nearly 2% by 269,768 over the last 10 years and Asians had the largest increase at 52.3%.
Thirty-one percent of the state’s population now identifies as Black, 4.5% identify as Asian and 6.9% or more than 743,000 identified as two or more races.
Over the course of 10 years, Liberty County in southeast Georgia, along with Metro Atlanta counties Henry, Newton and Douglas, transformed from a majority white county to majority Black; Burke County in east central Georgia and Mitchell County in southwest Georgia flipped to having larger white populations from being largely Black.
Areas in and around metro Atlanta saw some of the largest population growths in the state, many of them by more than 10 percent.
Georgia counties along its northern border have some of the states highest white and majority white populations including Dade, Fannin, Union and Towns county which all have an over 90% white population. Brantley in south Georgia also has majority white population.
Just under half of Georgia’s 159 counties report a Black population of less than 25 percent. Black populations are more concentrated in counties in near metro Atlanta, southwest Georgia near Albany and east central Georgia near Augusta, which is now the second largest city in Georgia.
With the release of new census data, the state’s political district lines are redrawn every 10 years. On a state level, Georgia has 56 senate districts and 180 house districts, both comprised of a majority of Republicans. The state’s redistricting committee is also Republican dominated, with 10 of 15 state Senate members being Republican, and 13 of 18 state House members being Republican.
