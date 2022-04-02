Alabama will soon become the first state in the nation offering a statewide elder abuse conviction database that will allow any organization, as well as individuals to screen prospective employees and caregivers.
By signing Shirley’s Law on March 24, Governor Kay Ivey offers individuals and organizations an additional method of filtering prospective employees who have been convicted for the physical or emotional abuse of an older person. Financial exploitation and neglectful behavior also fall under the umbrella term of elder abuse. The law is the first of its kind in the nation.
“I feel like this will be really beneficial. People really try to prey on elderly people,” said Betty Flack, President of the Cullman County Commission on Aging (COA).
According to estimates by the Alabama Department of Human Resources, 11,122 instances of elder abuse were reported in 2021.
Shirley’s Law also holds healthcare workers responsible for reporting suspicions of abuse by making it a Class C misdemeanor to fail to do so.
“I think it’s an excellent thing. Children and the elderly are the most vulnerable members of our community and this will bring peace of mind to families leaving their loved ones in someone’s care, that they will be in the best hands possible,” said Stephanie Lawson, Director of the Cullman County COA.
The database is scheduled to go into effect June 1.
To report any suspicions of elder abuse, call the DHR Hotline at 1-800-458-7214.
