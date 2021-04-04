Mercedes production

Mercedes' Alabama operation is adding 300 workers as part of a $1.3 billion expansion under way in 2016.

 Alabama Department Of Commerce

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A vehicle supply company is expanding its operations in Tuscaloosa County.

SMP Automative Systems Alabama plans to build a new plant at the Cedar Cove Technology Park, WBRC-TV reports. It already has two facilities in the county that employ more than 1,900 people.

The company produces parts for vehicles manufactured at a Mercedes plant in Vance, Alabama.

The Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority last week approved more than $250,000 in tax breaks for the project, though officials say it will contribute much more in taxes and employee spending.

The new facility will have about 112 employees, including at least four new hires. Other positions are expected to be filled by workers at one of the company's other Tuscaloosa County plants.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you