Cullman County will serve as the jumping-off point for the Alabama contingent of the Freedom Convoy to DC, a nationwide truckers’ movement calling for an official end to all mandates and restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Set to get underway today in southern California and head eastward, the “peaceful and unified transcontinental movement,” according to organizers, is a coordinated effort of conservative and constitutional civil liberties groups including The Unity Project, The America Project, Advocates for Citizens’ Rights, U.S. Freedom Flyers, The American Foundation for Civil Liberties & Freedom, as well as truckers, trucking companies, and various faith groups from across the U.S.
The Alabama-based segment of the convoy is set to assemble at the Dodge City Petro truck stop on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m. Dodge City marks the northernmost gathering point for Alabama truckers taking part in the movement, which will take on additional drivers as it heads south down Interstate 65 toward I-10. The convoy will also stop in Birmingham, Montgomery, and Mobile, before turning east toward Jacksonville, Florida, where truckers will then head north to join the main contingent on the outskirts of Washington, D.C.
Local coordinator Katie Tarbox said Saturday’s Dodge City gathering is meant to offer a festive and celebratory atmosphere; one that welcomes curious locals as well as truckers on their way south.
“It’s absolutely for anyone, regardless of their political affiliation or other views,” said Tarbox. “We don’t actually know how many people to expect, because it’s the first stop on the Alabama route, and it’s difficult to know how many truckers will be on that first leg. But there will be political candidates there speaking, and a place to offer donations of food and supplies for the truckers. Anyone is welcome to come.”
Longtime local Republican Steve Cummings said Saturday’s kickoff event will be brief, but should have something to offer visitors who just want to get a glimpse of the nationwide movement.
“It should be a pretty good little crowd,” said Cummings. “Local family musical group The Cotton Pickin’ Kids are going to play the national anthem, and some of the folks who are running for office — possibly [U.S. Senate candidate] Katie Britt and [gubernatorial candidate] Lindy Blanchard — are planning to come and speak. Tom Fredericks, a candidate for the Alabama House [District 14] seat, is supposed to bring his trailer down, too.
“We have a lot of Republicans and conservatives in Alabama,” added Cummings, “but this isn’t a Republican movement or limited to just one side of a political ideology. There’s a specific request from organizers not to play it up like a Trump rally, because the concerns these truckers have really cross political lines and affect everybody.”
Tarbox herself said she fits that apolitical description, identifying with neither major party and finding many others through the convoy’s social messaging platforms that say they feel the same.
“I have to call myself a constitutionalist to explain my political position to people, because I’m not a Republican or a Democrat. I’m not even a libertarian. The convoy cuts across all those lines.”
The Canadian government’s exercise of emergency powers to clear a week-long trucker’s protest in the nation’s capital city has sent sensational videos and images out to the rest of the world, and organizers of the Freedom Convoy to DC have made it clear to everyone who’s participating that the U.S. version isn’t intended to duplicate the Canadian movement’s course.
“The People’s Convoy will abide by agreements with local authorities, and terminate in the vicinity of the DC area, but will NOT be going into DC proper,” organizers said in a press statement at the convoy’s website, thepeoplesconvoy.org. Cummings said that local coordinators already have contact the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office to request assistance with traffic control at Saturday’s local event, which he said includes law enforcement in its chain of communication.
Tarbox said donations to support truckers are welcome, though local collections will be limited to food and supplies rather than money. “If people are interested in contributing funds, they can do that through the website, but we will not be accepting monetary donations at Dodge City,” she said.
To follow the Alabama convoy’s progress, as well as learn more about the movement’s policy goals, find the event by searching “PC AL 2022” on Facebook.
