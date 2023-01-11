City and county funding are now in place for upcoming rehabilitative work to the perimeter tarmac at Cullman Regional Airport, after the Cullman County Commission agreed Tuesday to supply its portion of support for the project.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the commission signed off on a contract agreement with engineering firm Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood to plan a refresh to the airport’s terminal apron, a project expected to be completed later this year and whose cost will largely be covered via a $256,500 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Because the airport is jointly overseen by a city-county board of directors, both municipalities equally share in the local matching cost of FAA grant-funded projects like this year’s terminal apron maintenance. In addition to the $256,500 supplied by the FAA, this year’s project also will require a combined $14,250 contribution split evenly between the city and county, while the State of Alabama will provide an additional grant match of $14,250.
The terminal apron area connects hangars at the airport field’s edge with the taxiway area and main runway, and functions as the staging area to support aircraft access for parking, maintenance, and other routine airport activity.
Airport director Ben Harrison said Tuesday that construction on the project will likely begin in mid-to-late summer this year, with an anticipated completion timeline of 30 to 40 days.