Local food prepared and served by local hands, shared with local friends for a cause that’s close to home is the crux of an annual, local, event.
The approach of September means the return of the North Alabama Agriplex’s Harvest to Home dinner, the nonprofit’s annual fundraiser that brings neighbors together for an evening of food and fellowship on the campus of Wallace State Community College.
Set for Sept. 14, tickets for this year’s Harvest to Home dinner are on sale, with individual plates going for $40 and 8-person corporate group tables for $400. The signature fundraising event for the Agriplex each year, the dinner supports the nonprofit’s many educational programs. Catered by chef Aaron Nichols and Wallace State Culinary Pride, the dinner features a curated blend of farm-fresh ingredients, including vegetables and fruits all sourced directly from local farmers across North Alabama.
In keeping with the dinner’s friendly, down-home feel, entertainment this year will come with a country twang, as Paige Harbison Clabo stages a revue of Dolly Parton songs and stories from Clabo’s own experiences in Tennessee. Stories of the Agriplex’s programming and outreach also will be featured throughout the evening, with Cullman native, television sportscaster Christina Chambers emceeing the event.
As always, the dinner will double as a chance to take part in the Agriplex’s silent auction, a browse-at-your-leisure affair that fields tons of unique items — including cakes, woodcraft, and themed baskets focused on gardening, farming, outdoors and athletics — from Cullman County makers and service providers.
New for this year, though, is the addition of a live-bidding auction operated by professional auctioneer Kent Stanford and sponsored by Visit Cullman, with an assortment of 15 high-value items up for bid.
All proceeds from both the dinner and the auctions go to support the North Alabama Agriplex and its educational programs throughout North Alabama. Ticket sales are limited to 200 plates, and may be purchased at the North Alabama Agriplex (1714 Talley Ho St., Cullman) or by visiting www.agriplex.org online.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 for the silent auction and Harvest to Home dinner, which will be held at the Wallace State Community College Conference Center in Hanceville. For more information, contact Agriplex director Rachel Dawsey at 256-297-1044, or via email at cullmanag@gmail.com.