Need to offload some stuff? If the thought of staging your own yard sale seems like too much work (or you’ve only got a small handful of items to sell), the North Alabama Agriplex can lend a hand this month.
On July 29, the Agriplex will host a community yard sale where all you have to do is pay a participation fee and set up shop under the outdoor pavilion or out in the nearby backyard. Set to run from 8 a.m. through noon, the event is open to anyone with previously-owned items that could find a second life, while serving as a fundraiser to promote the nonprofit’s summer mission to have a “Sustainable Summer.”
Funds from the sale will go toward the Agriplex’s capital campaign to build a new Community Hub building, while encouraging participants to think sustainably by looking to other locals for some well-cared-for household goods. There are 28 spaces available to vendors, half underneath the pavilion (for a $20 fee) and half on the grass (where spaces will cost $10).
For more information, contact Samantha Catland or Sonya Boyd, Outdoor Educators at the North Alabama Agriplex, at 256-297-1044 or email them at agriplexschoolgardens@gmail.com. Spaces can be secured online at www.agriplex.org or https://cullmanrecreation.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=995. It’s “a great way to recycle or purchase items you want or need, and raise money for a wonderful cause,” said Catland.
Here’s a look at all the events happening at the Agriplex in July:
Kids
July 12, 13 & 14 — Kids’ Day Camp
This day camp explores the natural world and regional native American heritage through guided adventure activities including archery, canoeing, heritage crafts, and storytelling. The camp runs from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. each day, with a program cost of $60 per child.
July 8 at 9 a.m. — Farm Kids Club: Horses: From Tiny to Towering
Learn how horses have helped humans throughout history, and get up close with four-legged friends that range in size from mini to magnificent. Cost is $10 per child, for ages 5 and older accompanied by an adult.
Adults
July 11 at 6 p.m. — Military Veteran & Beginning Farmer: Managing your soils to increase returns
Alabama Cooperative Extension agents will discuss managing soils on small-scale farms and in high tunnels through soil solarization, compost, cover crops and more. This free class includes a light dinner provided upon your pre-registration. Contact Tony Glover at gloveta@aces.edu or 205-568-0005 to register.
July 18 at 6 p.m. — Living Landscapes: Hydroponic Basis
Increase your backyard yield and eliminate weeds by growing with soil. Master Gardener Mike Weems will teach the basics of constructing and maintaining hydroponics for vegetables and herbs. Course cost is $10 per person.
July 19 at 12 p.m. — Lunch and Learn: Herbs For Your Health
This free noontime session explores a different topic each month, with July’s health-focused course hosted by Mae Jefferson. Please call ahead to reserve your seat (and your lunch).
July 29 at 1 p.m. — Heritage Skills: Stained Glass Class
Learn about the delicate art of stained glass at this three-hour hands-on session, which also welcomes young people ages 15-18 accompanied by an adult. Course cost is $50 per person, with a maximum of 12 seats available.