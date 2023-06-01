Goats — real, actual goats — hanging out at Goat Island brewery to give b-a-a-a-a-d beer an indignant head-butt? It’s actually been known to happen a time or two before, and if plans come together in time it’ll happen again… this time, on June 16.
All kidding aside, that’s when the North Alabama Agriplex will welcome guests out to the brewery for “Grub for the Hub,” a fun, family-friendly fundraising dinner to continue the nonprofit’s “A New Home for the Harvest” capital campaign for a new Community Hub building. The Agriplex is in the midst of an ongoing drive to raise $2.3 million toward the 8,525 square-foot facility’s construction, with the new building to be situated at the current Agriplex property in Cullman just off Highway 278 and Interstate 65.
“It’ll be a great event and yes, it will be family friendly with kids’ activities and, hopefully — we’re not 100 percent sure yet — some goats,” said Agriplex director Rachel Dawsey. “The Alabama Farm Credit Grill Team will be cooking on their big grill, and we’ll be featuring locally raised beef. Goat Island has a band playing that night as well, so all in all, it’s a pretty great fundraiser for us.”
The June 16 get-together will officially run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a suggested donation covering the cost of each guest’s dinner and serving as the fundraising component of the event. Everyone’s invited to attend; though if you or your business would like to separately contribute toward the capital campaign for the new Agriplex Community Hub, reach out by visiting www.Agriplex.org or by calling 256-297-1044.
The Agriplex is coming off a recent online auction that raised an additional $3,500 in capital funds, part of a recent string of area donations that continue to chip away at the overall $2.3 million goal. In acknowledgement of several large donations from corporate, government, and community partners, the nonprofit shared a list of recent donations to help jump-start the Community Hub project; money that will combine with additional contributions and future fundraising efforts to push the campaign nearer the finish line.
Via the Agriplex, here’s a summary of recent Community Hub campaign donors:
- Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries — $100,000
- Cullman Savings Bank — $75,000
- Big Doc and Judy Williamson — $60,000
- Alabama Farm Credit — $25,000
- Robert Werner — $2,000
- Cullman Farm City Committee — $1,200
- Mike Roden — $1,200
- Linda Cicero — $1,000
- Kira & Blake Sims — $1,000
- Lora Raley — $1,000
- Jeb & Lanie Williamson — $500