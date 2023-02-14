Plans to expand the facilities and service offerings at the North Alabama Agriplex took a consolidating step this week, as the site of the nonprofit’s planned new “Community Hub” addition came before the Cullman City Council for possible annexation into the city limits.
The property, which lies adjacent to the Agriplex’s main office along Tally Ho Street in west Cullman, received a first reading before the council for the annexation proposal, though the council opted not to take action on the matter until its next regular meeting. The Agriplex itself already lies within the Cullman city limits; should the council approve the addition, the adjacent property will come into the city under AG-1 Agricultural District zoning.
Per the city’s 2020 zoning ordinance, AG-1 Agricultural zoning is designated for properties that “preserve the rural character of areas outside the urbanized portion of the city by promoting agriculture-related uses which, by their nature, are not obnoxious, offensive or detrimental to any surrounding properties” and emit no noise, effluent, waste, or other airborne or material discharge that poses a hazard or nuisance to the surrounding area.
In December, the Agriplex shared a first public look at structural renderings for the Community Hub, an expansion of the educational nonprofit’s current instructional and office facilities to also include a new teaching kitchen to host community-facing courses involving food preparation. Estimated to cost $2.2 million, the addition received a late-year funding boost from a trio of donors, including the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, the Alabama Mountains, Rivers & Valleys Resource Conservation & Development Council, and Riverwood Farms owners Stan and Suzanne Wood.
Two other local properties also came before the council this week with annexation proposals, including a separate property, located along County Road 1474 near Lake Catoma, whose owners also are seeking to enter the city under AG-1 Agricultural zoning. The council allowed each proposal a first reading without taking further action, ensuring that all three will come up for a vote when the body again meets on Feb. 20.