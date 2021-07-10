With summer in full swing, the North Alabama Agriplex is stretching its legs in the great outdoors with a busy July lineup of events for both children and adults — though there’s still plenty of learning fun on tap in the air-conditioned inside, too.
Fall registration for the Agriplex’s slate of late-year programs has just opened up, covering a wide range of down-on-the-farm autumn activities including beginners brewing, pumpkins, pigs, and woodworking. But this month, the kids are heading outside on July 14-15 for a Nature Day Camp (ages 10-14) that’ll explore the natural world in their own Cullman County backyard, while learning about Alabama’s Native American heritage with adventure activities including hiking, canoeing, heritage crafts, and storytelling.
Beating the heat isn’t a problem for kids who enroll in the Agriplex’s two-step sewing class, which will unfold this month in separate stages for first-timers and those who’ve already stitched a seam or two. From July 19-23, the Agriplex hosts “Sewing Camp 101” for kids 8 or older (adults must accompany children under 9), giving campers an introduction to the basics of hand sewing while crafting projects they can carry home.
From July 26-30, “Sewing Camp 102” picks up a more advanced set of sewing skills, inviting kids ages 9-18 who participated in the first session to expand their skills by moving up to machine sewing. Each camper will bring their own sewing machine to the class, where they’ll learn to make easy projects they can keep. Both sewing courses are three-hour daily classes that run from 9 a.m.-noon each day, and the cost for each is $40 per child.
For grown-ups, the July 20 Living Landscapes program will focus on permaculture growing. Themed around creating edible ecosystems, participants can learn permaculture principles to help minimize their work in the garden — while maximizing their harvests. Instructor Dianne Lollar instruct on how to apply permaculture principles you can put to work in your own garden, with the course kicking off at the Agriplex at 6 p.m. can work for you.
On July 21, the Agriplex will host a free noontime Lunch and Learn class on how to get the most from your home-grown tomatoes. “Tomato Time: Cooking & Preserving Fresh Tomatoes” will cover the ins and outs of canning and preserving, with a light lunch provided during the class free of charge. Call the Agriplex at 256-297-1044 to reserve a spot for the 12 p.m. class.
All summer long, fitness is the focus every Thursday under the Agriplex pavilion, where instructor Mae Jefferson hosts a weekly Yoga class. No registration is required for the $5 class: Just show up — no matter your skill level — and be ready to sweat.
For a full look at all the upcoming programs at the Agriplex, including a preview of what’s on tap this fall, visit the nonprofit’s website at agriplex.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.