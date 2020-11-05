Missing the summer and early fall to make way for socially-distanced safety, the North Alabama Agriplex is taking advantage of crisp November weather (and perhaps some pent-up cabin fever) to deliver a full slate of on-site classes and activities this month.
This month’s programming is all about autumn, with Thanksgiving feasts, food preserving, getting outdoors, and more all slated to bring kids and adults alike out to the Agriplex’s headquarters in west Cullman.
Things kick off this Saturday with the Farm Kids Club Harvest Cooking Class — a fun and educational way to show kids around the kitchen. Using nature’s fall bounty to prepare a healthy Thanksgiving dinner for one, the 9 a.m. class will bring a local chef in for a hands-on session under the outdoor pavilion that’ll even include a take-home apron, chef’s hat, cooking tools, and recipes.
The Agriplex is also returning to local classrooms this month, with education staff making the rounds throughout the county to deliver kits and pumpkins (700 in all, supplied by J. Calvert Farms), for teachers to use in their lessons.
The “Cullman Grown” Drive-thru market also will continue to operate through Nov. 18, allowing anyone to shop for locally-sourced food online (visit cullmangrown.company.site) and then pick up their order each Wednesday at the Agriplex — all without ever leaving the car.
Here’s what else is on tap this month at the Agriplex:
Friday, Nov. 13 — 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Heritage Skills Favorite Ferments
Local farmer Mae Jefferson from Wild Rows Farm will be on hand to serve up a brief history of fermenting, as well as a beginner’s guide to the process of fermentation and an explanation of the health benefits that fermented foods offer. Jefferson will host a sauerkraut demonstration, with each participant taking home some kraut and a SCOBY (kombucha culture). Sponsored by Lions Club & Traditions Bank, cost for the class is $10 per person, with registration required ahead of time.
Thursday, Nov. 19 — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Heritage Homeschool Woodworking
Students will use basic hand tools to make a woodworking project that they can take home. Sponsored by Tyson Hanceville, the class is aimed at one child per registration (due to its hands-on nature, unregistered siblings won’t be allowed), and may require a little assist from an interested adult. Members of the Cullman Woodworkers Guild will also be on hand to help. Cost is $8 per child, or $16 per family, with the class aimed at kids who’re kindergarten age and up.
To register for classes, or learn more about all the upcoming events at the Agriplex (including its lineup of Christmas-themed activities next month), visit the nonprofit’s website at agriplex.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.