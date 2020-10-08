Fall is usually one of the busiest times of year at the North Alabama Agriplex, though the long summer of of pandemic-related lockdowns is just now giving way to the return of the on-site events.
Kids and adults who’ve missed the Agriplex’s typical lineup of hands-on learning activities and lectures about all things crafty, rural, and rooted in local history will get their chance to get back to the Agriplex in October, though. In addition to kids’ classes that feature some creepy-crawly critters, grown-ups can learn to cook with local ingredients or try their hand at sewing this month.
New for October, too, is a month-long drive-through farmer’s market — an idea originally aimed at contributing to social distancing, but whose popularity has extended it to take advantage of the local fall harvest.
All through October, the Agriplex will host the Cullman Grown Drive-Thru Market, where picking up some fresh, locally-grown produce is as easy as placing a fast-food order (and definitely healthier). Ordering opens each Monday 12 p.m. and closes at noon on Tuesday, with customers able to pick up their produce, drive-thru style, at the Agriplex on Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m.
Agriplex director Rachel Dawsey says the drive-thru is a great way to benefit area farmers beyond regular visits to on-site farmers markets, all while knowing the food you’re enjoying didn’t need to travel far — or for very long — to make it to your table.
Here’s a rundown of everything that’s scheduled for the Agriplex in October:
Friday, Oct. 9 — Little Farmers presents a reading of classic children’s book The Big Red Barn, as well as fun children’s activities. Sponsored by Alabama Farm Credit, the event takes place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13 — The Heritage Skills class will cover cooking with whole foods with local chef Braxton Taylor. Learn at the Agriplex as Taylor demonstrates simple cooking techniques to make a healthy meal using in-season ingredients. The 2-hour class includes a cooking demonstration, tasting, and recipes all included. Sponsored by the Lions Club & Traditions Bank, the class runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15 — The Learn to Sew Series covers binding & bias tape. Class time is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23 — Heritage Homeschool presents “Bugs & Slugs,” a fun way for kids to learn about all the six and eight-legged critters that aren’t just scary at Halloween. The focus here, though, is on finding out there’s more to spiders and insects than letting your imagination run wild.
The hands-on learning program will give students the chance to examine insects and other arthropods up close and personal. Sponsored by Tyson Blending, the class runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Benjamin Bullard can be reached by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 234.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.