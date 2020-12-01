Like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving has its own catchy, spending-themed holiday name: Giving Tuesday.
Unlike its shopping spree cousins, though, Giving Tuesday is all about generosity and giving back — and this year, the North Alabama Agriplex is getting in on the social media-powered fundraising effort.
Beginning today, the Agriplex is asking the community to support its nonprofit endeavors through the #GivingTuesday campaign, which Facebook promotes to all followers by offering to match every donation made today — up to a cap of $7 million. That means the Agriplex stands to double whatever it collects from donors today, thanks to Facebook’s high-powered backing.
Agriplex director Rachel Dawsey says the Agriplex receives strong support from the community — especially when it comes to local volunteers who give of their time and expertise. But she’s hoping a little extra financial oomph can also help the Agriplex achieve some of its long-range goals as well — especially to improve a newly-acquired building adjacent to the Agriplex’s headquarters in west Cullman.
“We have had some awesome support in the form of people donating their time to help clear out and clean up,” she said in a statement, “but much work still needs to be done. We are asking our community to help start us on our future path this #GivingTuesday.”
In order to include the Agriplex in your charitable plans, visit the Agriplex’s Facebook page today and find the #GivingTuesday post. Share it among your friends and followers and make a donation — and even start your own campaign to help the nonprofit raise a little more.
“Let’s face it — 2020 probably won't go down in history as everyone's favorite year,” Dawsey said. “If we focus on the good things, though, we have had a lot of big things happen this year at the Agriplex. With help from the state, we were able to purchase the building next door to us, and we couldn't be more excited about the many opportunities this additional space will provide for our community.”
