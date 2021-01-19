Thanks to the lingering effects of COVID-19, the North Alabama Agriplex continues to keep its plans for on-site activities in a temporary holding pattern. But that doesn’t mean interested residents can’t take advantage of some online learning opportunities, while awaiting the all-clear to resume in-person events — hopefully in time for warmer spring weather.
The first of this year’s online-only Lunch & Learn sessions is set for noon Wednesday, with Agriplex director Rachel Dawsey hosting a video class to jump-start backyard growers’ springtime seed plans. Dawsey will lead an hour-long session that goes over the basics of planting vegetables, herbs, and flower seeds that can later be transferred as seedlings into your garden.
As with each of the Agriplex’s monthly Lunch & Learn classes, participation in Wednesday’s course is free. No pre-enrollment is required; simply connect with the Agriplex via Facebook (@NorthAlabamaAgriplex) and visit the “Events” tab — even minutes before the course is set to begin at 12 p.m.
Dawsey said Tuesday she’s hopeful that the Agriplex will begin resuming in-person events this spring, as temperatures become more friendly to socially distanced events that can be held outdoors. Watch for the Agriplex to announce its springtime events schedule soon — including a course on raising and keeping backyard chickens, a popular and productive pastime for many homeowners, especially since the early, stay-at-home days of the pandemic.
“Chickens are definitely getting a session this year, hopefully an outdoor, in-person event in March,” Dawsey said. “People typically start ordering their chicks in February, because you have to keep the little ones inside until it’s warm enough. A March session will hopefully give everyone some good information right as their chicks are getting old enough to be outside in the warmer weather.”
Though today’s Lunch & Learn will be focused on seeds, the next two — which also will be held virtually — will take to the trees. February’s online session will feature local agronomist Tony Glover, who’ll offer video pointers on pruning fruit trees. In March, Lunch & Learn will stick with pruning, but turn its attention toward outdoor ornamental trees and shrubs.
In addition to following the Agriplex on Facebook, you can sty up to date on the latest course announcements and upcoming activities by bookmarking the nonprofit’s home page at agriplex.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.