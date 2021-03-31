The arrival of spring (and maybe a year’s worth of pandemic-induced cabin fever) has brought out a surge in interest for programs at the North Alabama Agriplex. Even as the nonprofit returns, with safety precautions, to the typical busy events calendar it had to forego last year, classes for what’s on offer are already filling up.
Kids (and parents) who missed out on landing a spot for the Easter Egg outing set for this Saturday still have a lot of other options through the month of April. But director Rachel Dawsey says demand for seats will likely remain high, as the Agriplex continues to limit class sizes in order to enact social distancing measures.
Kids get their next chance to get together at the Agriplex next week, when the Little Farmers series hosts a Peter Rabbit-themed Beatrix Potter Tea. Families are encouraged to dress kids in their best clothes and Easter bonnets, all the better to enjoy tea and crumpets with Peter Rabbit & friends. The $5 per-child class is aimed at children ages 3-5 with a parent, and runs from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, April 9.
Grown-ups get their next lesson in polishing their outdoor skills on April 15, when the Living Landscapes series welcomes retired county extension agent Tony Glover for a course on growing backyard fruits. Glover will cover fruit growing for the home gardener, with an emphasis on small fruit that can be raised with minimal or no pest control. Cost for the class is $5 per adult, with the class running from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Here’s a look at what else is on tap at the Agriplex in April:
April 19 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Learn to Sew: Pillows & Pillowcases — Adult participants will learn how to make pillows, pillow covers & pillowcases using a French Seam. Cost is $5 per person.
April 20 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Heritage Skills presents Spring Herbs for Health — Paula Smith will share her knowledge in this class for adults on how to use herbs to “spring clean” our bodies to make them feel their very best. Participants will make a salve to take home. Cost is $15 per person.
April 21 — 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Lunch & Learn presents Alabama Rivers: A Celebration & Challenge by Dr. Bill Deutsch. Join the Agriplex in welcoming Dr. Deutsch, a retired Auburn Research Fellow, as he covers his book and the importance of Alabama’s rivers. He will also be signing book copies. There is no charge for this free adult-oriented program.
April 29 — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Heritage Homeschool Recycled Crafts — Students can learn to reduce, reuse, and recycle at this kid-themed event. In celebration of Earth month, the class will learn all about upcycling — the art of taking “trash” and turning it into treasure. Aimed at ages 3-5 with parent, cost is $8 per child, or $16 per family.
Registration is required for all the above events except for the April 21 Lunch & Learn. To register for classes and to learn more about all the activities on the Agriplex’s active schedule, visit the nonprofit’s website at Agriplex.org.
