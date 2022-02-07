Even with a few more weeks of winter to go, it won’t be long before the green of springtime gardens marks the change of season. But for those who want their gardens to grow in spring, winter is when the real preparations begin.
Backyard growers and hobby farmers can get a head start on this year’s home-grown produce at the North Alabama Agriplex, whose February event calendar is filled with programs aimed at helping you get those first shoots to peek through the soil. The Agriplex is hosting several classes designed to get growers ready for the upcoming spring gardening season, including the return of the popular annual raised beds class with Agriplex director Rachel Dawsey.
The annual class offers a tour of the raised beds located at the Agriplex, and fills in guests with everything they need to know to get started making their own raised beds and growing their garden. Part of the Living Landscapes course series for adults, the class will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and will cover the basics for curious beginners as well as offering insights that seasoned gardeners can appreciate.
Here’s what else is happening at the Agriplex this month:
Kids’ programs
Library Storytime — Wiggly Worms at the Guy Hunt Library
Tuesday (Feb. 8) at 10:30 a.m.
Bring the kids to the library at Holly Pond this morning for a free storytime hour with a fun agricultural focus.
Little Farmers Little Seed
Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Agriplex
Kids can follow a tiny seed on its journey, while learning all about what a seed needs to grow and flourish as a plant.
Heritage Homeschool Terrariums / Watercycle
Feb 24 at 9 a.m. at the Agriplex
Learn all about the water cycle — and put that knowledge to use! Kids will get to create their own take-home terrariums as part of this fun class. Cost is $15 per student, with no maximum on the number of family members in your party.
Heritage Homeschool — Secondary Spring Herbs for Your Health
March 3 at 12 p.m. at the Agriplex
The Agriplex has an abundance of spring herbs popping up — and they can be useful to help spring clean your body. Instructor Paula Smith will share how to use herbs to help students feel their best, and will also host a hands-on, salve-making project. Cost is $15 per student, with no maximum on the number of family members in your party.
Adult programs
Beginning Farmer & Rancher — Using Plastic Mulch & Drip Irrigation
Feb. 15 at 6:00 p.m. at the Agriplex
This program will cover what crops benefit most from plastic mulch and drip irrigation, and how you can use that technology on a small scale at home. The program is free, but registration is required: Contact Tony Glover at gloveta@aces.edu, or by phone 256-568-0005.
Lunch & Learn — Micro & Drip Irrigation
Feb. 16 at 12 p.m. at the Agriplex
Eric Schavey will at the Agriplex to teach guests the basics of micro and drip irrigation. The program is free, but registration is required: Call 256-297-1044. A light lunch will be provided — or you can bring your own.
