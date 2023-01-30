February is an especially hands-on month at the North Alabama Agriplex, with programs for both kids and adults promising plenty of fun, productive courses to bolster your practical knowledge on everything from beekeeping to botany; from shop skills with woodcraft to seeding your own backyard hobby garden.
Grown-ups looking to be more handy at home can take their first steps this month with an introductory woodworking course from local craftsmen, or learn their first lesson in the buzzy basics of beekeeping. If you’d just like to game-plan your pre-spring green thumb, the Agriplex is offering early courses this month devoted to selecting the right trees and prepping a DIY hobby greenhouse.
Kids have it especially good this month, with programs that explore the bountiful variety of plant seeds, dive deep into the professional life of a working biologist, and even spin up a fun chance to try their hand at throwing pottery.
There’s a lot going on as the Agriplex gets set to celebrate the not-too-distant arrival of spring, so if you’re already daydreaming up your warm-weather project plans, now is the time to get started.
Here’s a look at everything that’s happening at the Agriplex in February:
Adult Programs
Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. — Living Landscapes: Starting your hobby greenhouse
Growing things isn’t just for for the pros: It’s a fulfilling and productive skill that anyone can enjoy. Come learn how to manage a small hobby greenhouse for fun or for profit with retired County Extension Agent Tony Glover. Course cost is $10 per person, and registration is required.
Feb. 15 at 12 p.m. — Lunch & Learn: Which trees are for me?
Come share a free light meal at this no-cost class while Cullman County Extension Agent Kira Sims delivers tips about choosing the right trees to help achieve your arboreal goals. Call ahead at 256-297-1044 to reserve your seat (and your lunch).
Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. — Veteran & Beginning Farmer: So you want to keep bees for fun and profit?
Retired County Extension Agent Tony Glover will cover the basics of beekeeping for both the hobbyist and the serious cultivator with eyes on how to turn honey into a cottage business. The course also explores financial resources for beginning and experienced farmers, with representatives from agricultural agencies on hand to talk about opportunities available for military veterans. There is no charge to attend this free class, but registration is required (and assures your seat at the provided light dinner). To register, contact Tony Glover at gloveta@aces.edu, or 205-568-0005.
Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. — Heritage Skills: How to begin woodworking
Want to get good with wood? Here’s a great place to start. Members of the Cullman Woodworkers Guild will teach the basic tools and techniques of woodworking in a class that’s both useful and fun. Be forewarned: Once you get bitten by the woodcrafting bug, you’ll discover just how infectiously addictive this DIY hobby can be. Course cost is $10 per person; registration is required.
Kids’ Programs
Feb. 2 at 12 p.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Secondary) — How to be a biologist
Jessie Taylor from the International Crane Foundation will offer insights into her professional exploration of the living world, with a pair of interactive, science-based presentations titled “Name that Adaptation” and “Be a Field Biologist.” The course is aimed at homeschoolers from grades 6-12, and costs $10 per person (with a maximum cost of $20 per family). Registration is required.
Feb. 4 at 9 a.m — Farm Kids Club: Seed safari
This course for kids ages 5 and up cultivates that kernel of curiosity to discover how plant seeds grow — and even comes with the chance to plant your own seeds to take home and nurture. Course cost is $10
per child; accompanying adults can attend for free, and there’s a maximum program cost of $20 per family.
Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. — Little Farmers (Preschool): Garden friends
Underground and growing all around — experience the diversity of our outdoor friends that thrive in the garden. This course is for kids ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult; course cost is $5 per child with a $10 maximum per family. Registration is required.
Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Elementary): Makers — Pottery
Homeschooled kids from grades K-6 are invited to come out and learn the step-by-step art of pottery making. Rebecca Horner from Hartselle-based Keramos Ceramics will be on hand to take kids through the process as they make their pinch pots to take home. Course cost is $20 per child, and maximum seating is limited to 25 people — so be sure to register early.
Visit the Agriplex at agriplex.org for information on how to register for the course of your choice, and for more information on all current and upcoming programs. You can also contact the Agriplex at 256-297-1044 and via email at cullmanag@gmail.com.