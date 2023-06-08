School is out and summer’s just begun, which means both kids and adults can join in for this year’s slate of summer farm tours hosted by the North Alabama Agriplex.
Set to unfold over two days later this month, the Cullman Touring Farms for Kids program is a pair of all-day outings aimed at children ages 7 to 13 — though grown-ups are welcome to follow the farm tour bus in a separate vehicle. Children must register in advance to attend; visit the nonprofit’s website at agriplex.com to register your child.
This year’s tours will take two completely different paths, with children dropping in on a series of Cullman County agricultural highlights on Thursday, June 22. On Friday, June 23, the tour heads to Lawrence County for a full day of stops that include LouAllen Farms, Red Land Cotton, and the Jesse Owens Museum in Oakville.
“We’re really excited because it’s our first-ever visit to Lawrence County,” said Agriplex director Rachel Dawsey. “We’ll learn about the history of cotton and the role of cotton today, which ties in with the Jesse Owens Museum visit, with his family having been sharecroppers.”
Tours each day last from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., with The Cullman County tour on Thursday stopping at the Festhalle Farmers Market, Bagwell Blueberry Farm, the Cullman Stockyard, and Hope Horses. Past tours have proven popular with repeat adult tag-alongs, so contact the Agriplex at 256-297-1044 with questions about each day’s itinerary before setting out.
Most of the Agriplex’s kids’ programs already have been filled for June, but here’s a listing of the adult learning programs taking place this month:
June 13 at 6 p.m. — Military Veteran & Beginning Farmer: Are pumpkins and gourds difficult to grow?
Retired Auburn University Researcher Arnold Caylor will talk about how to grow decorative and edible pumpkins, gourds and squash at this no-cost program for veteran service members and those just starting out in farming.
June 15 at 6 p.m. — Heritage Skills: Making Sauerkraut
Have fun with fermentation and learn to make sauerkraut the old fashioned way with instructor Geraldine Hendrix, following the process from cabbage to final product. Course cost is $10 per person.
June 21 at 12 p.m. — Lunch and Learn: Cooking With Summer Squash
Learn some gourd-based culinary skills at this free noontime session with host Debbie Morrison. Call ahead at 256-297-1044 to reserve your seat (and your lunch).