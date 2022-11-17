It is no secret that Cullman County has a healthy and robust agriculture industry with a network ranging from large industry farms all the way to backyard hobby farms. It can, however, be easy to overlook one of the most valuable local assets that enables our agricultural community to thrive so well. The North Alabama Agriplex has championed local farmers, connected them with members of the community, and continues to work tirelessly to cultivate the next generation of farmers through their extensive list of programs and educational services.
The Agriplex offers monthly programs for preschool and elementary school students where children can learn about all aspects of agriculture. They are able to follow a seed on its journey to becoming a ripened crop, overcome their fears of spiders and learn how they are “their helpful farm friends, and get up close encounters with farm animals ranging from goats to box turtles.
Evening programs are designed to educate adults who have never had any previous experience how to grow and cook with seasonal herbs and vegetables, how to maintain a bee colony, and the various uses of gourds and pumpkins. For adults who are a little seasoned to farm life, the Agriplex offers its Beginning Farmer and Rancher Program which Executive Director Rachel Dawsey said is designed to assist small farmers and encourage them as they work through the trials often faced in the early stages of farm life.
“What we have found is that between five and seven years is the most likely time for new farmers to quit. So, we want to help them to learn and assist them so they can get past that and continue,” Dawsey said.
Operation Grow will soon be incorporated into the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Program, and will be aimed at assisting and encouraging military veterans who are interested in speciality crop production.
Of course these programs would be of little benefit to farmers without a community to partake in their freshly grown produce. Which is why Dawsey said that one of the fundamental missions at the Agriplex is to not only teach people about the environmental and health benefits of using locally sourced produce, but how to use it. This process also begins at a young age. Partnerships with Cullman City and Cullman County School Districts encourage the purchase and use of locally sourced menu items on school lunch trays, and the Power of Produce program offers free samples to children under 12 at the Festhalle and Berlin Farmer’s Markets.
Despite these programs and the abundance of locally sourced food, Dawsey said that she is aware there are still those in the community who are going without.
“Even though Cullman County has been No. 1 in agriculture, we also have a very high food insecurity rate and a very high obesity rate. So the fresh produce that is grown so much around here isn’t getting into the hands of people who need it,” she said.
Through its partnership with the Master Gardners Association and St. Andrews, the agriplex is able to utilize its network of local farmers to gather any excess crops and distribute them to local non-profit agencies and food banks.
Dawsey said that the Agriplex’s relationship with local farmers and agencies is entirely reciprocal in her eyes, and while the ultimate goal is to serve the community, she said that the efforts would be in vain without the support it receives from others.
“We’ve been very lucky because it’s such a good community. I’ve always said that the Agriplex’s greatest resource is our community and community partnerships,” Dawsey said.