Only one month to go before things begin getting back to normal — at least if Mother Nature and state health officials stay on board. After losing much of last year’s activities calendar to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Alabama Agriplex is eyeing the month of March as the target for resuming, cautiously, in-person events.
The Agriplex is planning to begin hosting in-person, hands-on programs starting next month, though all of them will be held outdoors — a concession to the pandemic’s persistence. Agriplex director Rachel Dawsey told the Times last month that the nonprofit might even have attempted to restart activities on an outdoors-only basis even sooner, if only the weather were a little warmer.
In the meantime, the Agriplex has been hosting online-only seminars and how-tos, and for the month of February, that won’t change. Things pick up again on Feb. 11, when the Agriplex’s Living Landscapes program presents a virtual course that covers the ins and outs of raised bed gardening.
Dropping in online will give virtual attendees everything they need to get started on their own raised beds ahead of the spring planting season, including bed types, soil mixes, pest control, and more. The class runs from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and, as with other online classes hosted by the Agriplex, you can access the class via the “Events” tab on the nonprofit’s Facebook page (@NorthAlabamaAgriplex).
On Feb. 17, aspiring orchard growers can learn all about keeping their fruit trees in productive shape with local expert Tony Glover, who’ll cover the basics during an online-only Lunch & Learn course from noon until 1 p.m. Glover will walk through the proper methods for pruning fruit trees to keep them at their best for overall plant health and production.
The Agriplex continues to seek sponsors for its 2021 program lineup, with sponsorships getting donors a mention in the annual program guide, as well as advertising at Agriplex programs and social media. Co-sponsorships are $1,000; while sole sponsorships are $2,000. To learn more or to sponsor this year’s programming lineup, contact Dawsey at cullmanag@gmail.com or by phone at 256-297-1044.
