Plans to expand the North Alabama Agriplex got another recent boost as the nonprofit’s forthcoming new Community Hub facility received its first named sponsorship, with the Agriplex commemorating the late Jerry Eddleman by naming the new facility’s lobby and welcome center in his honor.
A longtime local farmer, Lions Club member, and member of the Agriplex board, Eddleman passed away in February at the age of 81. Last week, the Cullman Saving Bank Foundation presented the Agriplex with a $75,000 donation aimed at naming the Community Hub building’s entry area in his memory.
“Jerry was a poultry farmer and a longtime member of the Cullman County Poultry and Egg Association, and he did so much to help the Agriplex going all the way back to its beginnings,” said Agriplex director Rachel Dawsey. “He served as a volunteer contractor when our current Heritage Center facility we first getting up and running, and this is a wonderful way to remember Jerry and to celebrate his contributions to this community.”
When finished, the Community Hub will add new instructional space at the Agriplex, including an outdoor classroom, a new teaching kitchen, and offices for both the Agriplex and the Alabama Cooperative Extension service. Dawsey said the $2.2 million project is progressing through its fundraising phase, with plans still on track to have the building finished and ready for use by the autumn of 2024.
“We’re just more than one-third of the way toward our fundraising goal, and the welcome center — which will be called the Jerry Eddleman Welcome Center and Lobby — represents our first naming opportunity. There will be others, as well as other ways to donate. To kind of mark this milestone and express our gratitude, we held a reception at the Agriplex to recognize the Eddleman family, as well as the Cullman Savings Bank Foundation, Jerry’s friends from the Lions Club, and of course our Agriplex staff.”
The Community Hub will be located on land adjacent to the current Agriplex site on Tally Ho Street in west Cullman. To learn more about the North Alabama Agriplex, including ways to get involved or contribute to the new expansion, contact the nonprofit at 256-297-1044 or via email at cullmanag@gmail.com.