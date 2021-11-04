The chill in the air means that fall has finally settled in and the holiday season is fast approaching, and the North Alabama Agriplex monthly slate of programs features a children’s class featuring some quality time with a holiday mascot.
Children who want to get in better touch with nature have the chance to do so this Saturday, with the Farm Kids Club’s animal signs program. Kids will learn how to be a nature detective by reading clues to find out who their animal neighbors are. The class will run from 9-10:30 a.m., and is meant for children age 5 or older. The cost for the program is $5 per child, with adults attending for free and a maximum cost of $10 per family.
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Little Farmers Turkey Talk program on Nov. 12 will let kids ages 3-5 have plenty of turkey fun while meeting the star of the holiday. The program will run from 10-11 a.m., and will cost $5 per child.
Homeschooled children will also have something to do at the Agriplex this month, with the Heritage Homeschool Woodworking class letting students use basic woodworking skills to make a project they can bring home. The cost for that program is $8 per child with a maximum cost of $16 per family. Adults will be able to attend with their child for free, and will be needed to assist their child with some of the woodwork.
Adults can also get in on the fun and learning with the monthly Living Landscapes program taking place on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. This month’s class will feature local urban farmer Kelly Hayes, who will teach the basics of cheesemaking by demonstrating how to make farmers cheese, chevre and more. The cost of that class is $10.
The Learn to Sew educational series will also be returning on Nov. 15, with this month’s class allowing attendees to work on a project of their own choosing. Anyone wanting to make a project, but is afraid to tackle it on their own can bring their project and receive guidance. The cost of the class is $5 per person.
Pre-registration is required for all of the Agriplex’s programs, and the registration links and complete calendar of events can be found at agriplex.org.
