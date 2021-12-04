Now that December’s here, folks at the North Alabama Agriplex have only one thing on their minds: making the most of the holiday season with a fun (and even educational) selection of Christmas-themed classes and activities.
The Agriplex’s holiday lineup has something for both adults and children, whether it’s making heirloom keepsake wreaths or sipping hot cocoa while the kids learn how to make Christmas crafts of their own. The activity calendar is tilted heavily toward the first two weeks of the month, so be sure to act fast and register for your favorite program at www.agriplex.org while there’s still times.
Here’s a look at what the Agriplex has in store for December:
Dec. 4 (Saturday) at 9 a.m. — Farm Kids Winter Crafts. This is an opportunity for young people to make their own seasonal creations, and all the needed crafting supplies will be provided to have a morning a hands-on fun. Cost is $10 per child.
Dec. 4 (Saturday) at 2 p.m. — Living Landscapes Grapevine Wreath Making. Also on Dec. 4, this class for adults will take guests through the steps of making a reusable grapevine wreath, including the most fun part of all: decorating the finished ornament with evergreens native to our area. Supplies are included, and the finished wreaths will be guests’ to take home.
Dec. 9 (Thursday) at 9 a.m. — Heritage Homeschool Growing Indoors. This kid-oriented program, offered as part of the Heritage Homeschool series, will teach kids all about houseplants — how they clean our air and can be a lot of fun to grow indoors. Students will get to propagate their very own houseplant to take home.
Dec. 10 (Friday) at 10 a.m. — Little Farmers Santa’s Workshop. This one is for all the little elves (if they can persuade their parents first.) The Little Farmers series will welcome kids to make their own seasonal crafts — complete with hot cocoa and Christmas carols.
Dec. 14 (Tuesday) at 6 p.m. — Heritage Skills Make & Take Trio. This evening event for grown-ups will let guests create their own threesome of take-home adornments: a whimsical terrarium, a fashionable succulent dish garden, and an air plant handing ornament, all of which can make great family keepsakes or unique holiday gifts. Cost for the class is $30 per person, with limited space available.
