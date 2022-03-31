Spring has arrived at the North Alabama Agriplex, meaning tons of April activities that take kids outdoors while serving up resourceful growing-season ideas for all ages.
From frugal country cooking to backyard composting, April at the Agriplex is about making the most of the nearby natural world, while kids will get hands-on looks at turtles and glean garden art inspiration. It’s a busy time of year and the calendar is packed, which means there’s probably something fun in store for everyone this month.
Here’s a look at all the activities the Agriplex is hosting in April (visit agriplex.org online for more info on these and other programs):
Adult classes
Adult Sewing series: Tote Bags from Old Canvas Paintings — April 4 at 6 p.m.
Learn to repurpose old canvas paintings and turn them into unique tote bags. This course requires guests to bring their own working sewing machine and accompanying manual. The supply list for the $15 course will be sent upon registration; call 256-297-1044 for additional information.
Heritage Skills: Healthy Country Cooking on a Dime — April 7 at 6 p.m.
Appalachian culture is known for coming up with creative ways to stretch a meal — but it’s not exactly known for being healthy. Learn how to create country meals that don’t ding your health or your pocketbook in this Heritage Skills cooking class. Cost is $10 per person.
Living Landscapes: Composting 101 — April 12 at 6 p.m.
Want to save money and help your plants grow? Learn how composting yard waste can make black gold in your yard. Come learn composting basics with instructor Arnold Kaylor. Cost is $10 per person.
Beginning Farmer & Rancher series: High Tunnel Field Day — April 13 at 3 p.m.
This field trip steps away from the Agriplex to visit the high tunnels at Wallace State, where guests can learn how to manage early summer crops. There is no cost for this free class.
Lunch and learn: Nature Journaling — April 20 at noon
A noontime lunch with Agriplex director Rachel Dawsey, who’ll cover the first steps of nature journaling. Call ahead at the Agriplex to reserve your seat (and your lunch).
Kids’ programs
Farm Kids Club: Box Turtles — April 2 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Held at the Agriplex Heritage Center, this class will teach kids all about native box turtles as they explore the new box turtle habitat at the Agriplex. Cost is $10 per child. Adults are free, with a maximum program cost of $20 per family.
Heritage Homeschool (secondary school): Art in the Garden — April 7 from noon to 2 p.m.
Explore different art mediums at the Agriplex Heritage Center, including gourds and painting to make garden inspired art. Cost is $10 per student, with a maximum program cost of $20 per family. Registration is required.
Little Farmers: Farm Animal Babies — April 8 — two courses at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
A class for Cullman County’s smallest farmers, this program is aimed at children ages 3-5 accompanied by a parent. Come meet and greet the newest members of the farm as kids explore the exciting world of agriculture through hands-on activities. Cost is $5 per child; registration is required.
Library Story time: Turtles — April 12 at the Guy Hunt Library at 10:30 a.m. & April 19 at the Cullman public library at 10 a.m.
In keeping with the Agriplex’s Farm Kids Club focus this month on turtles, kids will explore more about their poky backyard pals in a pair of storytime sessions at local libraries. There is no cost for this free event.
Heritage Homeschool (elementary school): Horse power vs Horsepower — April 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Come to the Agriplex Heritage Center and view some of the different types of farm equipment farmers used in the past — and learn why they switched from horses to tractors. Cost is $10 per student. Adults are free, with a maximum program cost of $20 per family. Registration is required.
