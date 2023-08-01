Monarchs, mushrooms, and a farmer’s market just for kids: The month of August is bringing tons of outdoor learning opportunities to the north Alabama Agriplex, with a full slate of hands-on programs geared toward both children and adults.
Gardeners looking for ways to add some fauna to their flora can net some tips this month on luring the pretty orange-and-black flutter of the monarch butterfly to their outdoor spaces, with a class that’s all about attracting the unique, distinctively-decorated insects.
Monarch expert Sandy Smith will offer tips on how to bring monarchs to your backyard as part of the Agriplex’s Living Landscapes lecture series, a monthly program aimed at adult learners. The Aug. 29 event will be held at the Agriplex at 6 p.m., capping a full month of classes and courses meant to help you make the most of Cullman County’s rural abundance.
Known for their affinity for common milkweed, a species native to Alabama, monarchs are often associated with the plant — a fact gardeners can use to their advantage if they’d like to encourage a well-timed monarch visit of their own. Smith will share the basics of starting a monarch garden, while seeds and plants will also be sent home with guests to help them put their learning into practice.
Here’s a look at all the courses and events happening at the Agriplex in August:
Kids’ programs
Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. — Little Farmers: Farmer’s Market
This is a chance for kids to learn all about the ins and outs of running their own produce show at the farmers market, from managing their own “pretend” farm stands to taking home usable tokens they can redeem with local growers at the real farmers market. Course cost is $5 per child ages 3-5 (accompanied by an adult).
Aug 24 at 12 p.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Secondary): Makers — Pitcher Plant Mini Bog
This make and take course will allow participating homeschoolers from grades 6-12 to learn about making their own mini-bog garden to cultivate and care for the carnivorous pitcher plant. The $50 course covers the cost of the materials to make and take home your own mini-bog.
Aug. 31 at 9 a.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Elementary): Farm Animal Babies
All ages accompanied by an adult are welcome for this month’s Heritage Homeschool class, which doubles as a meet-and-greet session with some of the adorable tiny animal friends you’ll find down on the farm. Cost for the class is $10 per student, with a maximum program cost of $20 per family (and accompanying adults can come for free.)
Adult programs
Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. — Military Veterans and Beginning Farmer: Farming for profit & agritourism
Learn if your farm is a business or a hobby, while getting tips on how to gear your operation toward agritourism. This free class will also feature a panel discussion, with local farmers experienced in agritourism sharing their knowledge with beginners. A light dinner will be provided; pre-registration for the class is required. To register, contact Tony Glover at gloveta@aces.edu, or at 205-568-0005.
Aug. 16 at 12 p.m. — Lunch and Learn: Fungus Among us: Growing and Using Mushrooms
Learn about the mycological mysteries of mushrooms at this free noontime program, while getting pointers on how to cultivate your own mushroom varieties with course host Bill Fortenberry. Please call ahead to reserve your seat (and your lunch).
Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. — Heritage Skills: Ferments For Robust Health
Fermentation only adds to the versatility of familiar local produce, and this course offers demonstrations on fermenting your own garden-grown food, from tomatoes to apples to garlic and more. Guests will also get to make their own fermented tomato sauce to take home, as well as sample a variety of fermented foods while picking up some new recipes from course host DeAnn Duke. Cost for the class is $10 per person.
Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. — Living Landscapes: Attracting Monarch Butterflies
Learn to grow a monarch-attracting garden using milkweed and other fall nectar sources with host Sandy Smith. Seeds and plants will be given to participants to take home. Cost for the class is $10 per person.
Visit the Agriplex online at agriplex.org for information on how to register for the course of your choice, and for more information on all current and upcoming programs. You can also contact the Agriplex at 256-297-1044 and via email at cullmanag@gmail.com.