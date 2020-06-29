After leading deputies on pursuit, 2 men facing burglary charges

Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) have arrested Brandon Chase Mosley, 20, of Hanceville, and Dalton Lane Herfurth, 21, of Vinemont after a pursuit on Sunday.
According to a press release from CCSO, deputies were responding to a burglary in progress when Mosley and Herfurth led deputies on a pursuit along U.S. Highway 91 between Colony and Holly Pond.
Deputies deployed spike strips to disable the suspects vehicle as they approached Holly Pond. The suspects were apprehended and arrested on Brooklyn Road.
“I have spoken to the deputies and they did a tremendous job apprehending these suspects while keeping the safety of our citizens at the forefront,” Sheriff Matt Gentry said in a press release.
Mosley has been charged with with 2nd degree burglary, 1st degree theft of property, unlawful possession of controlled substance, 2nd degree unlawful possession of ￼marijuana, attempting to elude, and reckless driving.
Herfurth has been charged with 2nd degree burglary, unlawful possession of controlled substance, 2nd degree unlawful possession of ￼marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both are being held at the Cullman County Detention Center without bond.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Hanceville Police Department (HPD), and the Cullman Police Department (CPD) assisted in the arrest.
