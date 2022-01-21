MONTGOMERY — Alabama’s monthly unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.1%, the state said Friday, holding steady for the fifth straight month.
Cullman County had 45 unemployment claims, down from the previous week of 62.
The December rate was below the level of a year before, 4.7%, and better than the national jobless rate of 3.9%. Total weekly wages from private employers were $973.14 for the month, representing a yearly hike of $26.65.
Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said most of the challenges facing the state workforce were related to the COVID-19 pandemic. An additional 7,000 people were employed compared to the month before, he said in a statement.
Wilcox County in western Alabama had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.3%, while Shelby County in suburban Birmingham and Cullman County in north Alabama were lowest at 1.8%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.