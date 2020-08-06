The Alabama Department of Public Health is recommending residents avoid eating bass caught in certain areas of Smith Lake and Lake Catoma.
In its annual Fish Consumption Advisories report, the ADPH has highlighted two areas in Cullman County in which fish have been found to have high levels of mercury. According to the report, too much consumption of fish with high levels of mercury may lead to heart disease in adults.
The health department recommends for no largemouth bass to be eaten if caught in the lower reservoir, forebay area of Lake Catoma.
In Smith Lake — specifically the portion at Ryan Creek extending from approximately 2.2 miles upstream of the bridge at County Road 222 to approximately 12 miles upstream of the Sipsey Fork — the health department advises against eating of any largemouth bass, spotted bass or striped bass.
Lake Catoma has been included in the state’s fish advisory report since 2018, and Smith Lake has been listed on the report since 2010.
During the data collection for the annual fish consumption advisories, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management collects and tests fish from Alabama’s lakes, rivers, streams, estuaries, and offshore waters.
All fish are measured for length, weighed, and examined for overall condition, and then filleted/processed to remove the entire edible portion of tissue. Samples are then transferred to the laboratory for analysis.
ADPH receives the fish tissue data from ADEM, and examines the data and issues fish consumption advisories where contaminated fish have been found. Locations where consumption advisories have been issued in the past are periodically resampled by ADEM to verify and monitor chemical concentrations.
Two other areas of Smith Lake, both located in Winston County, are also included in the report.
Residents are recommended to limit consumption of channel catfish and largemouth bass to two meals per month in Rock Creek, in vicinity of Little Crooked Creek and Rock Creek Marina, approximately five miles upstream from Sipsey Fork.
The other advisory is for the mouth of Clear Creek, Sipsey Fork in the vicinity of Clear Creek and Butler Creeks. Approximately 2.3 miles upstream of State Route 257 bridge. Residents should limit consumption of channel catfish to two meals per month and consumption of largemouth and spotted bass to one meal per month if the fish are caught in that area.
While certain bodies of water may be under a fish consumption advisory, that recommendation does not necessarily mean that the waters under advisory are unsafe for recreation.
Fish bioaccumulate contaminants in their tissues to concentrations that are sometimes hundreds to thousands times greater than the concentration of the contaminant in the waters they inhabit, which means activities such as swimming, boating, or catch-and-release fishing in waters that have fish consumption advisories are considered to be safe.
The ADPH also provided recommendations for fish consumption for people who may be considered at-risk. At-risk groups include babies, children under 14, women who are nursing, women who are pregnant and women who plan to become pregnant.
• Do not eat any king mackerel, shark, swordfish or tilefish.
• Limit white (albacore) tuna to 6 ounces a week.
• Eat up to 12 ounces (two average meals) a week of a variety of fish and shellfish that are lower in mercury.
• Check local advisories about the safety of fish caught by family and friends in local lakes, rivers, and coastal areas.
• Follow the recommendations listed above when feeding fish and shellfish to young children, but serve smaller portions.
The health department’s entire 2020 Fish Advisory Report can be found at alabamapublichealth.gov/tox/fish-advisories.html
