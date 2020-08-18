St. Bernard Preparatory School recently completed its final preparations for the 2020-21 academic year. In order to respond to the changes brought about because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the office of President and Headmaster will be combined with Fr. Joel Martin serving in that capacity. In addition, Fr. Linus Klucsarits will now serve as the Director of Admissions.
“Fr. Joel is no stranger to the Headmaster’s Office,” said Abbot Marcus Voss, Chairman of the St. Bernard School Board. “He has had many years of experience in that office prior to his appointment as the school’s President. Under his leadership as President/Headmaster, I look forward to seeing the school community vigorously respond to the challenges of providing a high quality education during this time of the pandemic.
“Fr. Linus will make good use of his administrative experience of the past two years as he now becomes the Director of Admissions. He will oversee the promotion of St. Bernard Preparatory School not only in the local area but also in other communities in north Alabama and beyond. Because we are a residence school, he will also expand our outreach to other parts of the United States and plans to recruit internationally as well.”
The school has spent the past few months building and implementing a robust COVID-19 school action plan which prioritizes the safety and wellness of all our students and staff. Over the summer, the dorms have been completely refurbished with new sinks, fresh paint and the restoration of the old hardwood floors. The campus Quad has received new turf while the Abbey Church has received a new main entrance with new sidewalks and an ADA-compliant ramp.
St. Bernard is a college preparatory program for students in grades 7-12. Anyone interested in the boarding or day program should visit stbernardprep.com or call admissions at 256-739-6682.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.