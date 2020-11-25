Congressman Robert Aderholt has returned to quarantine after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Aderholt had quarantined for two weeks following exposure to someone who'd tested positive to the disease.
In a statement Wednesday, Aderholt said, "As I had previously let everyone know, I had gone into quarantine after being near someone who later tested positive for Covid-19. I had isolated myself from my wife Caroline and son Robert Hayes as well. (Our daughter Mary Elliott is in school at Auburn.). When my quarantine ended, I was once again around Caroline and Robert Hayes. Unfortunately, about the time we were reunited, Caroline began to feel like she was getting a head cold, and late Tuesday she tested positive for Covid-19. Thankfully, she has mild symptoms, and Robert Hayes remains symptom free. I also remain symptom free. However, I will once again, according to medical guidelines, go back into quarantine."
He said he's hopeful that if the CDC changes its quarantine guidelines to seven to 10 days he won't have to be in quarantine as long as previously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.