As temperatures begin to creep upwards above freezing and frozen water lines begin to thaw, leaking and burst pipes have plumbers across Cullman County working overtime.
Kim Bailey with Bark-ley Plumbing said that they received 78 calls over the weekend and that their crews will be working through Friday to address the repairs.
“We are servicing as many as possible from today until Friday. We’ve had to stretch out those appointments all the way until Friday, Bailey said. “It’s mostly busted pipes. A lot of people have had to turn off water to their homes — even a man that had to turn off water going to his stables for his livestock — because there is a burst in their pipes that they don’t know where it is at.”
Rita Patterson with Roto-Rooter said that they have received a “tremendous amount of calls” but have been focusing primarily on pipes exiting people’s homes.
“Mostly what we’ve been doing is stopped up drains. The people that do have water have got stopped up drains that they can’t even flush,” Patterson said.
Patterson said that people who have septic tanks have been particularly affected due to freezing groundwater causing blockages in sewer lines that don’t allow the tanks to drain properly.
Calls to A Rescue Plumbing are met with an automated message that states due to the unusually high call volume, that the business is not accepting any new calls at this time.
While allowing a faucet to slowly drip during cold snaps is a common preventative measure against freezing pipes, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) said that the practice is causing strain on local water departments.
A release sent out by ADEM on December 26 reads:
“Due to excessive water loss being experienced by many public water systems in the state, ADEM is requesting that residents and businesses discontinue dripping faucets once temperatures are above freezing. Water utilities across the state are struggling to keep up with increased demand, exacerbated by leaks from frozen pipes as they thaw.”
Instead, ADEM suggests the use of insulated covers to protect any outdoor faucets or fixtures. They also recommend that any building where the use of water is not imperative have its water turned off at the meter and lines drained at the lowest spigot until temperatures return to above freezing.
Superintendent Chris Freeman with the Cullman City Water Department said that after addressing roughly 40 issues over the weekend that the system as a whole is now back to “business as usual.” Freeman said that other than one small crack in one of the city’s water lines — that he believes was caused by issues unrelated to weather — but his department has not noticed any decreases in water pressure or major leakages.
“I would say for the temperatures to have been as cold as they were, for as long as they were, that we actually had relatively very little issues,” Freeman said.