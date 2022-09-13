The municipal gears that keep life comfortable and hygienic typically grind away behind the scenes, out of sight (and out of mind) for most residents who take utilities and services like trash collection or sewage for granted.
That’s why the Cullman City Council paused for a moment this week to give the city’s Waster Water Treatment Plant (WTTP) staff a little positive exposure. The plant recently was recognized by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) as the best-operated waste water treatment facility in the state.
David Moss, the council member who serves as liaison for city utilities, presented WWTP superintendent Jake Calloway and assistant superintendent Adam Brown with the state honor, which covers the plant’s 2021 operating period. “It’s a huge deal,” said Moss, joking that it had been a long time since the plant had earned similar recognition. “I think we won it 35 years ago,” he said.
Moss also recognized WWTP staffer J.R. Buchanan for recently acing the ADEM-administered examination that leads to operator certification. “This is a test that requires a whole lot of preparation and study,” said Moss. “The percentage of people who pass it is well below 20 percent.”
In other business, the council:
- Set a 7 p.m. public hearing for Oct. 24, 2022 to solicit comment for a proposed amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance.
Approved
- a special event request from the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce to hold a Parade for Charity in Cullman on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Approved
- a special event request from Rickey Foster, Jr. to hold a concert in Depot Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Awarded
- a bid to Cullman Sales and Service, LLC in the amount of $79,499, for a bucket truck to be used by the traffic department.
Authorized
- mayor Woody Jacobs to negotiate the purchase of property located near the city’s Industrial Park V to “address the current need for more industrial land.”
Rejected all bids
- for construction of the Cullman Civic Center Complex, with the city planning forthcoming design changes that will require that the project be rebid.
- Approved an annexation for property located at 1742 Lake David Drive NW, with the property coming into the city under R-1 residential district zoning.The annexation proposal had previously received a favorable recommendation from the city planning commission.
- Approved council member Clint Hollingsworth’s nomination of Rusty Turner for reappointment to the city Parks & Recreation board.