HANCEVILLE — For Wallace State graduate John Adams, his degree from the Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) program became the building block for his current career as a nursing home administrator.
“I’ve never been one to say, ‘this is what I want to do for the rest of my life,’” Adams said. “I like to investigate opportunities as they arrive. Although my PTA degree is very job-specific, I’ve never felt like it limited my opportunities. In fact, the opposite is true. My PTA degree is the foundation that my career is built on.”
Adams started the PTA program at Wallace State in 2006, five years after graduating high school.
“I looked at other colleges who offered the program and felt like Wallace State was the best fit for me,” he said. “I expected the PTA program to be difficult. I expected it to challenge me. and I expected it to prepare me for the real world. All of my expectations were met.”
Adams said his instructors in the program were amazing. “They wanted me to succeed and were willing to do whatever was needed to make that happen,” he said. “I’m so thankful for the real-world preparation that I gained while attending Wallace State. I felt like I knew what I was doing as a new grad.”
Before he graduated in 2007, Adams already had a job lined up. “I was able to begin working immediately after graduating and felt confident in the skills and knowledge I gained. I also was able to pass the PTA board exam on my first attempt.
Within a month after graduating, Adams got married, went on a honeymoon and began working as a PTA. He worked as a PTA for six years and was the in-patient physical therapy coordinator at Crestwood Medical Center before taking a job as a marketing representative for a home-care agency.
“My knowledge and training were a great fit when advising families,” he said.
With a little more experience, Adams moved into a marketing role and a hospice agency and then learned about a Social Services role at an area nursing home. “I thought all of my experiences and connections would be a great fit for discharge planning,” he said. He’s been with Regency Healthcare and Rehab for seven years, advancing from Director of Social Services to Assistant Administrator and Nursing Home Administrator the last two years.
“Working in the nursing home during this pandemic has been extremely challenging but I’m very fortunate to have an amazing team around me and I’ve learned so much through it all.”
This is one in a series of spotlights and events to be featured in April as Wallace State celebrates national Community College Month. Visit www.wscccalumni.org/ccmonth22 for more information.
