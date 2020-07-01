Per the Cullman County Sheriff's Office, I-65 Southbound at mile marker 309 is closed due to an accident. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.
Accident shuts down part of I-65 South
- Staff report
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder cases on hold as Alabama Supreme Court delays jury trials statewide
- Haynes Farm: Rooted in tradition, growing for generations
- Developer breaking ground on new subdivision
- High school sports set to resume this fall
- Alabama announcing plan for reopening schools
- Desperation Church eliminates $2.87M in medical debt
- Water will be flowing from Duck River Dam to treatment plant
- Alabama breaks its one-day coronavirus case record
- Thomas Blanton, KKK bomber of 16th St Baptist Church, dies
- Fatality reported in Monday morning accident
Images
Videos
Obituaries
Funeral services for Melanie Allinder Parker, 51, of Cullman, will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church. Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 5-8 p.m. at the church. Rev.Tim Aris and Rev. Malcolm Carter II will officiate. Interment will follow at Emeus Cemetery. Cullm…
Moss Service Funeral Home is saddened by the death of Evelyn Helms Akin, age 68, of Hartselle. Arrangements will be announced later. To leave condolences for the family visit mossservicefh.com. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
Graveside services for Sue Smith of Cullman are Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Cullman City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the cemetery. Please send condolences to the family at mossservicefh.com.
Carol Irene Smith, age 79, of Cullman, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital. She was born January 5, 1941, to Robert and Mary Alice Hughes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy "WW" Smith, and parents, Robert and Mary Alice Hughes. Survivors include her …
Moss Service Funeral Home is saddened by the death of Okley Verron Shelton, age 81, of Hanceville. Arrangements will be announced later. To leave condolences for the family visit mossservicefh.com Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
The Cullman Times Photos
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder cases on hold as Alabama Supreme Court delays jury trials statewide
- Haynes Farm: Rooted in tradition, growing for generations
- Developer breaking ground on new subdivision
- High school sports set to resume this fall
- Alabama announcing plan for reopening schools
- Desperation Church eliminates $2.87M in medical debt
- Water will be flowing from Duck River Dam to treatment plant
- Alabama breaks its one-day coronavirus case record
- Thomas Blanton, KKK bomber of 16th St Baptist Church, dies
- Fatality reported in Monday morning accident
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.