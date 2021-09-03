UPDATED (8:55 a.m.) - The roadway is back open.
Highway 69 at Hwy 278 east will be shut down until further notice due to an accident, according to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office. Drivers are asked to reroute.
Mary Joy Tucker, 88, of Cullman passed away August 30, 2021. Graveside services are Friday September 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Jones Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the graveside.
Funeral service for Mr. Terry Arthur Thornton, age 63, of Hartselle, will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; burial at Duck River Cemetery. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Thornton passed away on Saturday, August 28…
Willard Dwain Smith, age 85, of Hanceville, Ala. died August 25, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Loretta Smith; sons, Gary Wayne Smith (Lisa) and Billy James Smith; and his grandchildren, Skyler Wayne Smith, Daltin James Smith and Coltin Phillip Smith. The family will receive friends on Tu…
Funeral services for Freda Annette Batten, 77, of Hanceville, Alabama will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 27 at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Welti Cumberland Cemetery. Reverend Lonnie Goodwin will officiate. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 26 at the funeral ho…
