A Cullman man serving a 17-year sentence in connection to the 2010 murder of a Hanceville resident was denied an opportunity for an early parole release from state prison on Wednesday.
William Cecil Abbott, who pleaded guilty nearly seven years ago for conspiring role in the murder of Jerry Allen Martin of Hanceville, was denied parole at a Wednesday hearing of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles. Abbott has served nearly nine years and eight months of his prison sentence. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to a single count of conspiracy to commit murder.
Abbott was originally charged with capital murder, but ended up taking a plea deal that saw him confess to the conspiracy charge. His father, William Henry Abbott, pleaded guilty to capital murder, after admitting that he shot Martin twice in a vehicle, and then burned his body to conceal the evidence.
Both men were initially charged with murder following the 2010 incident. Martin, 47, had been set to testify against William Henry Abbott in a rape and incest case involving one of Abbott’s female family members. Already facing capital murder charges in connection with Martin’s death, the elder Abbott went on to plead guilty to a single count of incest in December of 2012.
In all, the state parole board held 29 parole hearings on Wednesday, granting six paroles and denying 23. Those denied parole included 15 inmates who had been convicted of violent crimes.
